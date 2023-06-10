Go beyond your textbooks, Raman Gupta tells students

June 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“Go beyond your textbooks and dedicate time to pursue your interests in the chosen field, it will take you to newer heights,” Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta advised the students on Saturday.

Inaugurating The Hindu Career Counselling Session at the Biotechnology Auditorium in BVB College of Engineering and Technology of KLE Technological University in Hubballi, Mr. Gupta elaborated on the need for making an informed decision especially after completing PU education.

Emphasising the need for keeping abreast of the developments around, he told students to look for the latest developments in their areas of interest. “Make use of the library and read journals available there. You have the advantage of Internet, which gives you access to important developments and researches made across the world. Expand your knowledge in the subject you have interest in. And then surely you will achieve success,” he said.

The Police Commissioner gave his own example of taking civil services examination with commerce as his optional subject, which he cracked in the his first attempt. “If you are passionate about your subject and choose it to make a career, then the chances of success are more. Don’t choose a career because somebody else has or your guardian and parents want it. Eschew herd mentality and choose a course of your interest,” he said.

He said that people from humble background had succeeded in life because of sheer hard work.

Digital detoxification

Mr. Gupta advised the students against overuse of cell phones. “You have the advantage of technology, which gives you access to the whole world. But don’t use your cell phone especially for browsing social media platforms. You should do digital detoxification on a regular basis. Avoid using cell phone for more than an hour in a day,” he said.

The Police Commissioner also asked the students to be cautious about falling prey to cyber crimes by taking precautionary measures of not revealing personal details on social media. He also advised them to stay away from drugs and call 112 for any help from the police and also alert the them in case they came across anti-social elements involved in inducing youths into drugs.

Several options

Speaking on general career options, Harish Bala from CIGMA Foundation, Bengaluru, threw light on various career options other than medicine and engineering. Giving his own example, quoting anecdotes, he elaborated on the things to keep in mind for a successful career. Referring to the lives of music composer A.R. Rehman, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar he said: “Follow your passion, money follows you”.

M.V. Brahma Prakash, Nodal Officer from Karnataka Examination Authority, spoke on the things to keep in mind while going for KCET counselling, the documents to be kept ready and other details. He also gave the students tips on attending the counselling.

Interaction

In the subsequent interaction, Srinivas Joshi, Director of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute, Hubballi, and Sharad Joshi, principal of KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi, along with Harish Bala and Brahma Prakash answered queries from students and parents.

Dr. Srinivas Joshi cleared some misconceptions about medical sciences. He said a course in medical sciences demanded some prerequisites and at least 10 years for achieving specialisation. “The gratitude that you receive from patients after you cure them of a disease cannot be counted in terms of money,” he said.

Mr. Sharad Joshi clarified that there was no specific course or branch which would assure them success and money always. “As technology keeps changing, courses and subjects change and so are trends. But you commitment to your chosen field is always a prerequisite for achieving success. Money is not always the measure of success. Try to do something for society with your expertise,” he said.

The programme received an overwhelming response and even after conclusion, several participants stayed back to get their doubts cleared from resource persons. Several parents and students thanked The Hindu for organising the event.

