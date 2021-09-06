‘Go ahead with KSPCB chief’s appointment’

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 23:59 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday permitted the State government to go ahead with the process of appointing a person to the post of chairperson of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

However, the court made it clear that the appointment would be subject to the final outcome of the proceedings on the PIL petitions related to selection and appointment of KSPCB chairperson. A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the interim order while modifying the earlier direction of restraining the State government from finalising the name for the post from the selection process carried out earlier.

After going through the documents submitted by the government in a sealed cover on selection process, the Bench told the petitioner that going by the qualification of the person named in the document it can be said that “the person is not any Tom, Dick, and Harry”.

