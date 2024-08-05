GMIT gets govt. grants for research

GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) Davangere has been awarded grants to the tune of ₹24.5 lakh by the State government under New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) for boosting its research and development capabilities.

According to a press release issued by GM Group of Institutions, the grants are provided for encouraging innovation, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting student-led projects in cutting-edge fields.

NAIN’s initiative seeks to nurture the innovative spirit among students and faculty, encouraging them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges and also develop institutions as hub for innovation and technology.

According to the release, the grants provided under NAIN will facilitate several projects at GM Group of Institutions, ranging from advancements in renewable energy technologies to breakthroughs in biomedical engineering, smart agriculture and social innovation.

The recognition reaffirms the institution’s dedication to academic excellence and its mission to produce skilled professionals capable of contributing to the nation’s growth and development, the release said.