GMIT Davangere students win Smart India Hackathon

December 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The final-year students of Computer Science and Engineering of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davanagere, won the national-level Smart India Hackathon, held at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh on December 19-20.

GMIT principal Prof. Sanjay Pande M.B. informed that a team comprising Pranav V., Navapreetam N., Pooja H.P., Shivashankar M.N., Shravan A. H. and Vandana R.G. were competing with 30 other teams from various States across India. The winners received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

Team participating in the Smart India Hackathon were given a problem that was to be solved through coding within 24 hours. The GMIT team was guided by Prof. Kotreshi S.N. while Maruti S.T. was the GMIT coordinator for the competition.

