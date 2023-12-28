GM University third in national poster competition

December 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

First year students of GM University in Davangere have won the third prize in the National Level Poster Presentation Competition conducted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in New Delhi.

The students, Mohammed Gouse M. Siddi, Adithya P. Sanganagoudar, Sanjana N., Patel D. and Zainab Rahil Quazi had made posters on the topic, Green Transport Technologies, in the event held under Jigyasa 2.0 programme for Indian International Science Festival (IISF) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

The team took part in the event held on December 13 under the guidance of Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of GM University G.M. Patil, a release said.

The students were honoured by Vice-Chancellor S.R. Shankpal, Pro Vice-Chancellor H.D. Maheshappa, director Praveen J. and Registrar Sunil Kumar B.S. in a simple function held at the university.