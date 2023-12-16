‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ conclave concludes

December 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The three-day 4th edition of ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ International Conclave concluded here on Saturday.

Organised by IIM Kozhikode, the conclave focused on “Indian Knowledge Systems, Culture, and Management”. This is the first conclave outside IIM Kozhikode. The event provided a platform for scholars, practitioners, and policymakers to exchange ideas and insights on enhancing management and leadership in India while celebrating and glorifying the Indian ethos.

It featured 148 abstract submissions, with 106 papers selected for review. Ultimately, 90 papers were accepted, and 73 were presented during the three-day event. Over the course of the conclave, academicians, researchers, diplomats, and students of close to 20 countries participated, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion on “India’s Moment in The Sun - Strategic Adjustments For A Rapidly Changing World.”

During the course of the conclave on the inaugural day, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Government of India, had emphasised on the transformative journey of India and added: “Now, in the present era, let us harness the power of Indian thought not just as a national treasure but as a global norm.”

In a session, Tessy Thomas, renowned as the “Missile Woman of India”, shared her experiences in developing indigenous systems, specifically the ‘Agni class of missiles’ with a solid propeller system. Emphasising the importance of leadership in a multidisciplinary engineering field like aeronautics, she highlighted the need for effective time management and a sense of responsibility in guiding teams, the release said.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, at a session, predicted that an increase in per capita income would lead to higher spending on education and health in India. Mr. Ghosh recognised the foundational importance of financial inclusion and literacy, aiming to make India a global case study.

As the conclave concluded, Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode, emphasised that the event not only reflected the institutional mission but also set the stage for IIM-K’s ambition to be among the world’s foremost thought schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.