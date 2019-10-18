‘Globalisation has led to change in farming pattern’

The impact of globalisation and rapid urbanisation has not only resulted in a change in the pattern of farming but also in the food chain. The new food pattern is leading to several health problems among the people, particularly the younger generation, UAS, Dharwad, Registrar V.I. Benagi, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the World Food Day programme under the theme “Nutritional food for a hunger-free world” organised by WALMI in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Benagi said that issues such as malnutrition and obesity are on the rise due to change in food pattern.

“The food pattern introduced by our ancestors has vanished and fast food culture has come into being. The fast food culture lacks nutritional value and the major task before society is to provide food security along with nutritional security. People have to consume vegetables and fruits which are high in fibre and which are grown locally. Millets which were once the main crop of the region have lost their popularity. However, millets are wholesome food with rich zinc and magnesium and consuming them regularly could help avoid cancer and diabetes,” he said.

Agriculture Department Joint Director (Vigilance) Shivangouda Patil said that change in lifestyle has led to malnutrition. To eradicate malnutrition, there is a need to change lifestyle.

Presiding over the programme, WALMI director Rajendra Poddar said that global food policies, the erratic behaviour of multi-national companies and problems in public distribution system are directly leading to malnutrition. This could be eradicated through crop improvement and supplying quality food. For sustainable living, there is a need to remove hunger from society. To realise this, collective effort from all is required, he said.