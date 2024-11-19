Global recognition for integrative medicine is growing, says scientist

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) and KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) are organising a joint workshop on Clinical Research in Integrative Medicine in Belagavi.

The three-day workshop was inaugurated on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address, National Research Professor-AYUSH Bhushan Patwardhan highlighted the growing global recognition for integrative medicine.

Prof. Patwardhan urged participants to leverage India’s rich traditional knowledge to benefit public health, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Director, ICMR-NITM, Subarna Roy emphasized the broader mission of the event in bridging the gap between conventional and traditional health systems to foster holistic health solutions.

“The workshop aims at bringing together resource persons like clinicians from both AYUSH and modern medical systems from across the country. It aims to build capacity in clinical research for integrative medicine, focusing on developing innovative therapies for viral hepatitis, dengue and neurodegenerative disorders,” she said.

“These diseases, spanning both communicable and non-communicable categories, represent pressing public health challenges. Participants have come from the length and breadth of the country and represent 22 institutions. Participants are collaborating to design research projects that combine the strengths of traditional and contemporary medical practices. Experts from various disciplines will mentor attendees, guiding them in creating robust, evidence-based integrative solutions,” Dr. Roy said.

S.R. Narahari from the Institute of Applied Dermatology, Kasargod, shared successful integrative health approaches for treating filariasis.

He emphasized the need for breaking the barriers and adopting research and evidence-based clinical practice. He also threw focus on the importance of keeping intact the wholesome approach of traditional practices, while incorporating modern tools and technologies to understand the complex science of traditional knowledge.

Director, Clinical Research and Integrative Medicine-Medical Research Centre-Kasturba Health Society (CCIM, MRC-KHS), Mumbai, Ashwini Kumar Raut spoke on designing clinical trials tailored for integrative medicine.

Eminent experts shared valuable experiences and offered solutions during the panel discussion.

Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Nitin Gangane underlined the potential for productive collaborations between institutions.

Deputy Director-General (Admin), ICMR-Headquarters, D. Laxminarayan, principal KLE Shri BMK Ayurveda College, Suhas Shetty, Scientist E and organizing secretary of the workshop Manish Barvaliya and faculty member, KLE Shri BMK Ayurveda College and co-organizing secretary Basavaraj Tubaki were present.

Director of Research KAHER and Director of WHO Collaborating Center for Maternal and Perinatal Health Research Shivaprasad Goudar expressed the need and scope for research in integrative health for unmet needs of maternal and perinatal health.