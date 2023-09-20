Global partners to actively participate in Karnataka’s tech exposition

September 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, on Wednesday officially invited Global Innovation Alliance Partners from Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and Vietnam to attend the State’s annual tech exposition, Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled between October 29 and November 1 in the city.

The Minister met Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador at Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India.

In addition to the five Global Innovation Alliance Partners, the summit is also expected to see delegations from the U.S, U.K, and other countries.

