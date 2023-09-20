ADVERTISEMENT

Global partners to actively participate in Karnataka’s tech exposition

September 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology; Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Wednesday officially invited Global Innovation Alliance Partners from Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and Vietnam to the 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit that is scheduled between October 29 and November 1 in the city. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, on Wednesday officially invited Global Innovation Alliance Partners from Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and Vietnam to attend the State’s annual tech exposition, Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled between October 29 and November 1 in the city.

The Minister met Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador at Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India.

In addition to the five Global Innovation Alliance Partners, the summit is also expected to see delegations from the U.S, U.K, and other countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US