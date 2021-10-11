Global Malls launched

11 October 2021 23:11 IST

Lulu Group on Monday launched its first venture in Karnataka with Global Malls in Rajajinagar. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka S.M. Krishna inaugurated the Global Malls.

According to a release, commenting on the launch, Yusuff Ali M.A. – CMD, Lulu Group said, “We are very excited about the Indian market. Lulu Group has made a combined retail investment of 5000 crores in 5 properties in India, namely the operational Lulu Mall Kochi, Y Mall Triprayar, Global Malls Bengaluru, and the soon to be launched Lulu Mall Trivandrum and Lucknow. We are looking at 25 more Lulu Hypermarkets in the near future.”

“While we have operations across the globe, any project in India is always very special to us. We have left no stone unturned to apply our international expertise to create a world-class shopping experience for the multi-ethnic and cosmopolitan residents of Bengaluru. Shoppers can look forward to the highest quality and the widest range of products at the best prices, coupled with the friendliest service.”

“At Lulu Hypermarket, we also have special sections to support and promote the local Karnataka based agricultural and trade sectors, to further boost the employment opportunity for local youth.”

“While Bengaluru is home to several other popular malls, we hope to create a differentiator with Lulu Hypermarket and Funtura – experiences that will be unmatched by any other shopping destination in the city. It also gives me immense happiness to state that we have generated 5000 direct and indirect employment with just this property alone.”, he added.