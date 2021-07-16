Global investors’ meet slated for February

Bengaluru

16 July 2021 00:09 IST

State received investments of nearly ₹18,000 crore in April–May 2021

With investments continuing to flow into Karnataka, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct a global investors’ meet — Invest Karnataka — at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for three days from February 9, 2022.

The State received investments of nearly ₹18,000 crore in the midst of the pandemic in April–May 2021. The government has already announced the new industrial policy to attract investment to the State, said Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai after the Cabinet meeting.

Crop survey

The Cabinet also decided to release ₹48 crore for conducting a crop survey through a mobile app. Farmers on their own or with the aid of others or government staff have to upload information on crops they had sown during the kharif season.

Other major Cabinet decisions 139 prisoners to be released on good conduct on Independence Day

₹15 crore to set up goshalas in all districts

₹30 crore for second phase work of veterinary college in Gadag

₹58 crore for engineering college at Deodurg in Raichur district

Following the demand for reduction in the monthly rents from shop owners at the APMC at Dasanapura in Bengaluru, the Cabinet decided to reduce rates of lease-cum-sale of each shop from ₹24 lakh to ₹10 lakh and monthly rentals from ₹20,000 to ₹12,000. There are 93 shops on lease-cum-sale and 54 shops on monthly rental at the APMC.

It was decided that job-oriented courses (JoCs) would be considered on a par with the PUC education. Many candidates opt for JoC after 10th standard and therefore such a decision was taken, said the Minister.

The Karnataka Prisons Development Board Bill was cleared and it would be tabled in the next session of the State legislature, Mr. Bommai said.

The Cabinet approved construction of the Karnataka German Technical Training Institute buildings in Mangaluru and Belagavi at ₹31.66 crore.

Construction of bridge-cum-barrage in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada was approved at a cost of ₹66 crore.

The Cabinet approved the Revenue Department’s proposal on preparing a combined seniority list for promotion of employees in various posts, including second division assistant. More than 10,000 employees would get promotion on the basis of seniority list, he said.

Basavanna statue

A statue of 12th century social reformer and saint Basaveshwara would be installed on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha. Mr. Bommai said the Kannada and Culture Department would decide the size and cost of the statue. A statue of Basaveshwara riding a horse was installed a few years ago at Basaveshwara Circle in the city, a short distance from the State Secretariat. In 2017, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered display of Basaveshwara’s photo in all government offices.

ZP, TP polls opposed

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the State Cabinet has opposed the holding of elections to zilla and taluk panchayats till December, 2021. However, the Cabinet on Thursday approved holding elections to the posts of office-bearer of cooperative banks.