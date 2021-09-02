Global Investors Meet: Schedule of 2022 edition to be decided in 15 days

Government will consult various industry bodies

Karnataka government will decide the date for the 2022 edition of Global Investors Meet (GIM) in 15 days, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

“A meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and chiefs of various industry bodies will be held soon to fix a date,” Mr. Nirnai told reporters after inspecting the food park at Vasanthanarasapura industrial area in Tumakuru district on September 2.

“We plan to hold the event in a grand manner to attract more investments, and aim to create over 5 lakh jobs,” Mr. Nirani said.

Referring to the conduct of GIMs during 2011-2012, he said, “We managed to create huge job opportunities. This time also job creation will be our priority.”

He applauded the people who worked hard to complete the food park project. “This food park is spread over 105 acres and has attracted over ₹1,000 crore in investment from national and international companies. This will help spur industrial growth,” he said.

Replying to a query over denial of jobs to locals, Mr. Nirani said, “As per Dr. Sarojini Mahishi report, 80% of jobs must go to locals. I will hold talks with officials if there is any violation.”