Global Investors Meet in November

The Global Investors Meet (GIM) aimed at attracting investments to Karnataka will be held in Bengaluru from November 3 to 5 this year.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar jointly made the official announcement on this through a laser display. They also launched the promo for GIM.
Mr. Shettar said that preparations were under way to attract investments through GIM in which entrepreneurs and investors from across the country and abroad were expected to participate.
He said that through the GIM in Bengaluru, steps would be taken to ensure that other districts in the State, particularly tier 2 and tier 3 cities, received investments along with Benglauru.
