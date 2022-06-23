‘Glitches in online admission process pushing students from govt. colleges to pvt. ones’

Many students, especially those applying to government colleges, are facing technical glitches and other difficulties using the Unified University College Management System

As the degree admission process begins, many students, especially those who are applying to government colleges, are facing technical glitches and other difficulties using the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) introduced by the State government.

The system, which was introduced last year, has been made mandatory this year to make all graduate and postgraduate course admissions online through the portal. However, a large number of students across the State are still unaware of the portal.

While several private colleges are not depending on the portal for admissions, government colleges have no choice. The technical glitches have delayed the admission process at the government colleges, worrying students. Some of them are also considering joining private colleges while struggling to pay the heavy fees.

“Students are paying and going to cyber cafes to complete admissions as the Internet services provided at government colleges are often slow and inaccessible at times. The moment students enter their Aadhaar number on the portal, the process stops there itself. We have not been able to finish even one admission so far while the private college opposite to us has already finished 200,” said the principal of a government college in Bengaluru on the condition of anonymity.

Apart from this, at some government colleges, admission process is being stalled by giving reasons like examination for other batches, students alleged. “The PU results were out and I was quite eager to get admitted to a government college. But when I went to the college, they said that until the examinations for the senior batches are completed, they will not take new admissions,” said Amogh, a student in Raichur.

On Thursday, Ajay Kamath, State secretary, AIDSO Karnataka chapter, also issued a statement on the anomalies of the UUCMS portal. He said that the delay in admissions to government colleges is pushing candidates to choose private colleges where admission processes have already begun.

He noted that for those who come from lower economic backgrounds, this will be an additional burden.

“Since the II PU results were announced, all the private colleges have initiated admission process, while the unilateral decision of the government to conduct admission process for government degree colleges through UUCMS portal has pushed poor and meritorious students into anxiety. Due to technical glitches in the UUCMS, admissions to government colleges have not been initiated yet. The AIDSO, in the strongest words, condemns the decision of the government to compulsorily conduct admissions through UUCMS without correcting the software of its glitches,” he said.

Meanwhile. although the government said it is mandatory for all institutions to get admissions through the portal, private colleges in Bengaluru are conducting the process offline or through their own online portals. Some are also trying a hybrid approach of letting the students apply through UUCMS if they are aware and willing to, and also through other methods.

“Currently we’re trying a blended approach, since applying through the college website has been the convention. So right now, we have the provision to apply through the portal as well,” said Dinesh Nilkant, Director of Admissions, Jain University.

Some students, on the other hand, say they prefer offline admissions as they get to take a look at the amenities offered by the college first hand. Manasa S., a student who had come to BMS College for Women, said, “The offline admission process is much easier as you get to see how the campus looks and also there is some kind of transparency in the process.”

Department officials were not available for comment.