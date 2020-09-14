Glitches in NLAT again

Bengaluru

14 September 2020 13:53 IST

Students allege question papers of retest were leaked on several messaging platforms

A few candidates who had to appear for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT)-2020 retest on Monday were unable to take the test once again due to technical glitches, students allege.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Sunday sent a message to students who had raised a technical query with the university and said that they could appear for the retest that would begin at 12.30 p.m on Monday. A few students The Hindu spoke to mentioned that they were unable to appear for the re-test on Monday as well. “I logged in at noon and the photo verification process took half-an-hour and later I got a message stating that they are unable to set up my audio proctoring. I didn’t attempt a single question on September 12 nor was I able to attempt a single question even now. I am disappointed that the authorities are treating our future so casually. I am mentally exhausted and have lost one week’s preparation for the Common Law Admission Test that is scheduled on September 28,” she said.

Many candidates who faced technical glitches and those who could not attempt the exam on September 12 were told that if one chooses to login for the exam on Monday the previous exam score and answers would be erased.

Students also allege that the question papers of the retest were leaked on several messaging platforms even before the retest was completed.

NLSIU authorities said that they would issue a statement about this later in the day.