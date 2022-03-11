Glaucoma awareness rally today

World Glaucoma Week is being observed till Saturday to spread awareness on glaucoma and to prevent glaucoma-induced blindness.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Ophthalmic Association has organised World Glaucoma Awareness Rally on Saturday.

It will be flagged off by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and KIMS Director Ramlingappa Antartani. The rally will start at KIMS and culminate at M.M. Joshi Eye Hospital in Hubballi.

Members of Young Indians, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Inner Wheel Club, Round Table, Ladies Circle, Rotary Club and Lions Club will be participating in the event.