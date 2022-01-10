Glass House, Tolanakere to be dedicated to public soon

As works on developing Indira Glass House, Tolanakere Lake Park, Musical Fountain at Mahatma Gandhi Park and others have been almost completed, they will be dedicated to the public in the last week of January or the first week of February, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has said.

Chairing a review meeting on Smart City works in the city after inspection of several works in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Munenakoppa said thatthe work on toy train and also the puzzle car parking have also been completed and all these works will be inauguratedsimultaneously for use by the public.

The Minister said that a total of 59 works have been taken up under Smart City Scheme in Hubballi-Dharwad at a total cost of ₹930 crore and of these, eight have been completed. Further works to improve infrastructure in the twin cities are under way, he said.

On the new NWKRTC bus station coming up near Kittur Chennamma Circle, which is being constructed after demolishing the old structure at a total cost of ₹37 crore, he said that it is likely to be completed by the end of December this year.

The former Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar, who also accompanied the Minister during the inspection, asked the officials to carry out the Smart City works during the night so that the general public suffered little inconvenience. He also directed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal, Managing Director of Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed, Managing Director of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Gurudutt Hegde and other officials were present.