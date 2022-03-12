Glaring discrimination in fund allocation to Congress MLA constituencies in Bengaluru: Ramalinga Reddy

‘₹9,880.15 crore released for 15 BJP MLAs as against ₹2,186.48 crore for 12 Congress MLAs’

Senior Congress leader and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday sought to highlight the BJP Government’s “glaring discrimination” in the release of funds to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs in Bengaluru city under various schemes.

He said 15 BJP MLAs of the city had been allocated a whopping ₹9,880.15 crore while 12 Congress MLAs have been given ₹2,186.48 crore since the BJP Government came to power in the State. BJP MLAs have received funds more than five times that of the Congress MLAs, he claimed. The lone JD(S) MLA, representing Dasarahalli, has been given ₹288.5 crore.

The Government released funds to MLAs for undertaking works under the Amrut Yojana, Nagarothana, and storm-water drain schemes.

Mr. Reddy told reporters that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the intention of the State Budget for 2022-23 was for comprehensive development of Bengaluru. But in reality, the Government’s intention was development of constituencies represented by BJP MLAs and not the entire city. “Are people residing in constituencies represented by the Congress not paying taxes?” Mr. Reddy questioned and said he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Monday while speaking on the Budget.

Funds released for constituencies represented by BJP MLAs are: Bengaluru South – ₹821.75 crore, Basavanagudi – ₹377.5 crore, Bommanahalli – ₹915.83 crore, C.V. Raman Nagar – ₹485.93 crore, Chickpet – ₹380.4 crore, Govindarajanagar – ₹630.5 crore, Mahadevapura – ₹752.85 crore, Malleswaram – ₹403.6 crore, Padmanabhanagar – ₹415.24 crore, Rajajinagar – ₹335.2 crore, Yelahanka – ₹665.56 crore, K.R. Nagar – ₹926.7 crore, Mahalakshmi Layout – ₹527.25 crore, R.R. Nagar – ₹1,253.35 crore, and Yeshwantpur – ₹1,046.48 crore.

Funds released for constituencies represented by Congress MLAs are: BTM Layout – ₹232.84 crore, Byatarayanapura – ₹253.39 crore, Chamarajpet – ₹136 crore, Gandhinagar – ₹202.41 crore, Hebbal – ₹196.84 crore, Jayanagar – ₹182 crore, Pulakeshinagar – ₹140.95 crore, Sarvajnanagar – ₹225.52 crore, Shantinagar – ₹159.75 crore, Vijayanagar – ₹198.26 crore, Anekal – ₹10 crore, and Shivajinagar – ₹248.52 crore.

Mr. Reddy said he had withdrawn his protest planned in front of the Chief Minister’s office a few days ago following an assurance from the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary that the Government would look into the issue. However, the Government continued discrimination in the release of funds party-wise, he alleged.