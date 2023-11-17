GKVK releases new fruit, flower, and three ragi varieties

November 17, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Krishi Mela 2023 that opened here on Friday witnessed the commercial releases of five new crop varieties, a flower, a fruit, and three millets, to the farming community in Karnataka.

The highlight of these new varieties is a new red jackfruit variety named Halasu GKVK Kempu. It also includes a hybrid sunflower which can be grown and harvested in 95 to 98 days. This downy mildew resistant variety offers seed yield of 8.9 to 10.5 quintal per acre and an oil yield of 3.6 to 4 quintal per acre, as per information shared by GKVK officials.

The new releases also included a fresh ragi variety, a new variety of little millet, and also an additional variety of posco millet.

ADVERTISEMENT

GKVK also released a new hybrid ornamental sunflower which has the potential to commercially compete with other flowers such as gerberas, carnations, and even roses in the domestic decoration market.

“This suryakanthi plant can be grown with less water and it starts flowering mostly at a time in 45 days. So that farmers can harvest at one go and get their returns. It is ideal for colourful stage decorations for functions, weddings and events,’‘ said a GKVK official.

Some 1,10,000 flowers per acre can be grown and each flower can fetch ₹10 up to ₹15 in the local market. The new ornamental sunflower is available in three shades of deep yellow and red and also lasts for at least five to six days without withering away.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.