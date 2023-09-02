G. Janardhana Reddy has no moral right to speak about Congress MLA Bharath Reddy

September 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Strongly criticising mining baron and MLA G. Janardhana Reddy for provoking his supporters to comment against Ballari city MLA Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy, Congress leaders Chanal Shekar and Satish Reddy dared the former to comment directly about Mr. Bharath Reddy.

“Mr. Janardhana Reddy, who is facing multiple charges of corruption, does not have the moral right to speak about Mr. Bharath Reddy, who is fighting against corruption,” said Mr. Shekar and Mr. Satish Reddy.

Addressing a joint press conference in Ballari city on Friday, Mr. Shekar and Mr. Satish Reddy said that Mr. Janardhana Reddy has looted the State’s natural resources to an unimaginable extent through his mining business and was exiled from Ballari.

In 1998, Mr. Janardhana Reddy lured the people by establishing a non-banking finance company – Ennoble India Savings and Investment Company Ltd. He was engaged in illegal mining which led to ban of mining activities in Ballari.

The Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha founded by Mr. Janardhana Reddy won only one seat in the State, they said, and alleged that the mining baron also lured several political leaders to induct them in his party on the pretext of buying their lands. Mr. Janardhana Reddy has sown the seeds of hate politics in Ballari district, they alleged.

Mr. Shekar said that the Congress leaders will follow up the complaint filed by Andhra Pradesh based Tapal Shyam Prasad, who is also a witness in a case of illegal mining involving Mr. Janardhana Reddy, to the State Election Commission alleging that he has submitted false information in his affidavit while contesting the Assembly elections in May 2023.

