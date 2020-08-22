‘Giving the exam separately at NITK helped me score higher’

(L-R) Arnav Aiyappa P.P., Varun Gowda A.B., Shashank P., Goureesha Kajampady, and Tejas Bhat.

MANGALURU

22 August 2020 01:55 IST

Rank-holders speak about their inspirations and plans post-CET success

Chiraj S. Rao from Sri Chaitanya Pre University College, Mangaluru, who wrote the Common Entrance Test (CET) after testing positive for COVID-19, said on Friday that he was under tremendous pressure when he proceeded to the venue of the test at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka, Surathkal, to write the first of four papers on July 30.

Chirag, a medical seat aspirant, secured the 28th rank in B.Sc (Agriculture), 29th rank in B.V.Sc, 32nd rank in BNYS, and 214th rank in the engineering stream.

“My mother and I had tested positive for COVID-19, while my father was in the intensive care unit. Writing the examination separately at this centre proved to be advantageous for me as I was not in a state to write at a centre with many students,” he said.

The staff posted at the NITK centre, he said, were very friendly and supportive. This relieved him of pressure. He was the lone student to write the tests at the centre.

Now that he and his parents have recovered, Mr. Rao is focusing on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (to be held on September 13). He has also planned to write the JEE Main (to be held between September 1 and 6).

Arnav Aiyappa P.P. of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, who secured the first rank in BNYS, fourth rank in B.Sc. (Agriculture), fifth rank in B.V.Sc and 7th rank in B. Pharma, also wants to become a doctor. Mr. Aiyappa said the chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva and teachers of the college supported him in his studies. “Daily studies mattered most while appearing for the competitive examinations,” he said.

Varun Gowda A.B. of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, secured the 1st rank in B.Sc (Agriculture), 7th in B.V.Sc. and 8th in B.Pharma.

Shashank P. from Expert Pre University College, who secured the 4th rank in engineering, wants to pursue a career in computer engineering. “I will write both the JEE Main and Advanced examinations,” he said.

Goureesha Kajampady from Vivekananda Pre University College, Puttur, secured the 9th rank in engineering and 10th in B.Pharma streams. “I am yet to make a choice between engineering or medical,” said Mr. Kajampady, who is writing the NEET and the JEE Main examination.

Tejas Bhat from Sharada Independent Pre University College, Mangaluru who secured the 10th rank in B.V.Sc stream, echoed the same sentiment.

H.C. Gourish from Expert Pre University College, who secured the 9th rank in B.Sc. (Agriculture), is keen on pursuing engineering in Indian Institutes of Technology or National Institutes of Technology.

Aryan Mahalingappa Channal of Pragati Public Secondary School, Kota, Udupi, got the 2nd rank in BVSC and 4th in B.Pharma. Madan Y.N. from Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-University College, Moodbidri, secured the 35th rank in B.Sc. (Agriculture) and 60th rank in Engineering.

According to a release from Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-University College, Moodbidri, seven of its students secured ranks within 100 and 31 students bagged ranks within 1,000.