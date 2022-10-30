Give top priority to education, appeals Jarkiholi

The Hindu Bureau Yadgir
October 30, 2022 23:11 IST

Working President of KPCC and MLA Satish Jarkiholi has appealed to the parents to give priority to educate children using opportunities accorded by the Constitution. He was addressing gathering at D. Devraj Urs International School in Wadagera to mark the celebration of the 10th anniversary of establishment of PU courses at DDU college at Shahapur on Sunday.

Earlier, a majority of people did not have an opportunity to provide education to their children for many reasons. Now, after implementation of the Constitution every one has got equal right including the right of education. Based on that, Bheemanna Meti established school and colleges under DDU educational institutions and started providing education to the children of those particular communities with no cost. “I would consider it is a big task by any individual and Mr. Meti achieved this with efficiency,” he added.

MLA Sharnabasappagowda Darshanapur said that progressive thinking in students will take them to heights in education sector. “Being a MLA, I would like to bring more education institutions and libraries for students but unfortunately, people come to to ask for more religious places instead educational institutions,” he said.

Progressive thinker and journalist Vishwaradhya Satyampet said that media houses are encouraging superstition especially during eclipses. “People should avoid following such unscientific methods and accept progressive thoughts,” he appealed.

In his speech, Dr. Meti thanked land donors who helped establish a school in Wadagera and said that with blessings of parents the DDU educational institution developed with 18 individual schools and colleges ensuring quality education to the students.

Achievers in different fields, toppers in SSLC and PUC were felicitated. B.V. Naik former MP, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, former MLC, Hanumegowda Markal, Hanumegowda Beeranakal, Moulali Anapur, Mallikarjun Meti and others were present.

