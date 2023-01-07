ADVERTISEMENT

Give ticket to Kurubas, Congress urged

January 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Wing of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha has urged the Congress party to give an opportunity to the Kuruba Community leader to contest next Assembly elections as already six leaders, five in Yadgir and one in Gurmitkal, have submitted their application seeking tickets to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir, Jagadeesh Pujari, president of Gurmitkal Taluk, said that Yadgir district has four constituencies and Kurubas are the maximum voters in all constituencies. “If Kurubas was given a ticket in Yadgir, it will help the candidates contesting in remaining constituencies as they will also get maximum votes from Kurubas and win the election,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US