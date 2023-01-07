HamberMenu
Give ticket to Kurubas, Congress urged

January 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Wing of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha has urged the Congress party to give an opportunity to the Kuruba Community leader to contest next Assembly elections as already six leaders, five in Yadgir and one in Gurmitkal, have submitted their application seeking tickets to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir, Jagadeesh Pujari, president of Gurmitkal Taluk, said that Yadgir district has four constituencies and Kurubas are the maximum voters in all constituencies. “If Kurubas was given a ticket in Yadgir, it will help the candidates contesting in remaining constituencies as they will also get maximum votes from Kurubas and win the election,” he added. 

