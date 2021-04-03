‘Give protection to Kannadigas in Goa’

03 April 2021 02:14 IST

Many Kannada-speaking families living on Baina beach in Goa have been evicted by authorities and have become homeless, the Karnataka Gadi Horata Samiti has said, and urged the State government to provide shelter to them.

In a letter to the State government, samiti president B.K. Rao Baindur said the Goa government demolished 1,179 houses and left about 9,000 Kannadigas homeless. He criticised the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government for its failure to protect Kannada-speaking people residing in Goa.

In another memorandum to Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, the samiti demanded that the State government should put pressure on the Goa government not to demolish houses.

Advertising

Advertising