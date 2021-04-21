Give priority to elderly in COVID-19 treatment as per law: HC

Bengaluru

21 April 2021 18:28 IST

It also directs govt. to ensure regular payment of pension

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to ensure that all aged pensioners, who cannot physically attend the public offices to comply with procedures, should be paid pension under various schemes in view of the prevailing situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court also directed the government to ensure priority for senior citizens in utilising medical facilities under Section 20 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007 at COVID Care Centres and hospitals designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by the Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota, an organisation working for the welfare of the elderly in the State.

The Bench also directed the State government to give effect to the apex court’s August 2020 direction that all old people who are eligible for pension should be regularly paid pension and those identified should be provided necessary medicines, masks, sanitizers and other essential goods by the respective States during pandemic.

As the MWPSC Act specifies priority to be given to senior citizens in government hospitals or hospitals fully or partially funded by the government, the Bench directed the government to issue necessary advisories to the authorities concerned to give effect to the provisions of this law.