Give priority to children of minority communities: CM

October 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that priority should be given to the education of children of minority communities and directed to take steps to increase the amount of loan given to students studying medicine under the Arivu Scheme.

He held a review meeting of the Housing, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Departments on Tuesday and directed officers to submit a proposal for sanction of additional posts in accordance with the increase in the number of Morarji Desai residential schools and doubling the enrolment of students.

The Chief Minister suggested preparing an action plan for ₹1000 crore for the development of minority colonies under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Scheme and taking up of the work according to the priority list.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.