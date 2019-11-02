‘Give preference to Kannadastudents in recruitment’

MLC and the former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has stressed the need for giving more preference to Kannada-medium candidates in recruitment for government posts conducted by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the municipal corporation on the premises of Siddaroodh Mutt in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Horatti said that at the individual level he had raised the issue several times in the Legislative Council and urged the State government to take an appropriate decision on this.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to keep the Rajyotsava celebrations simple in the wake of floods in the State, Mr. Horatti stressed the need for inclusion of more chapters on the history of unification of Karnataka and those who fought for it in school textbooks.

Mentioning that the number of people speaking other languages in the State had increased, he said that the population of Kannadigas in Bengaluru had reduced to 21 % now.

Emphasising the need for extensive use of Kannada in the border districts, particularly in Belagavi, he urged the State government not to close down Kannada-medium schools.

“The Supreme Court has said that the decision of parents in choosing the medium of instruction at the primary education level is final. But still the government should take steps to provide education in Kannada-medium in the State,” he said.

Mr. Horatti asked the municipal officials to take steps to ensure that Kannada was mandatorily used on name and information boards. Portraits of activists and writers who fought for Kannada should be displayed in public places, he said.

Clarifying that there was no opposition to learning English, he said that priority should be given to Kannada to facilitate its growth.

Presiding over the function, MLA Prasad Abbayya traced the history of unification of Karnataka and the State’s renaming.

Making the introductory remarks, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal said that the occasion of Rajyotsava should be used for introspection and retrospection.

He elaborated on how Kannada-speaking areas were united to form a new State through the process of State reorganisation, the fight for unification and recalled the contribution of writers, activists and people from different walks of life who took part in the movement.

Briefing about the flood relief works taken up, he said that steps had been taken to fill potholes in the twin cities.

The World Bank has given approval to the 24 x 7 water supply project and the tender process would be completed by the end of November, he said.

Round-the-clock water supply would materialise within two years, he said.

On the occasion, students who had scored 125 marks in Kannada in the SSLC examination were felicitated. The programme began with dignitaries offering puja and floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.