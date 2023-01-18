ADVERTISEMENT

Give houses to Kannadigas in Goa, Samithi urges State govt.

January 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Gadi Horata Samithi president B.K. Rao Baindoor meeting Karnataka Border Authority Development Chairman C. Somashekar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Gadi Horata Samithi has submitted a petition to the State government to make efforts to provide houses to 1,179 homeless Kannada-speaking families who have been evicted from Baina beach in Goa.

In a petition to Karnataka Border Authority Development Chairman C. Somashekar, samithi president B.K. Rao Baindoor said the Goa government demolished 1,179 houses and left close to 9,000 Kannadigas homeless. He criticised the BJP government for its failure to protect Kannada-speaking people residing in Goa.

