Give freedom to children to pursue their interests, parents told

May 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The role of parents in giving freedom to their children in pursuing their interests and making successful careers out of them is crucial, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has said.

He was chairing a programme to honour the 10 toppers of the district in the SSLC examination in Dharwad on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat and the Department of Deputy Director of Public Instruction.

“Parents should not pressurise their wards in the selection of their courses. They should give them freedom to pursue their interest. This will help them focus more in their chosen field and carve out a better future,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that 48 schools have achieved 100% pass in the district and the target should be to improve the district’s performance and make it be among the top three in the State. And, for that to happen, officials should chalk out a plan now itself, he said.

Subsequently, along with the students, the Deputy Commissioner also felicitated teachers and parents.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath made the introductory remarks.

Balaji Krishna Naidu of Saint Michael’s High School, Hubballi, and Sanjana Shivalingappa Angadi of Mallasajjan English Medium High School, Dharwad, are the toppers in the district with 621 marks each.

While five students have shared the second spot with 620 marks, four have shared the third place with 619 marks in the district.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, in the wake of II PU supplementary examination scheduled to take place from May 23 to June 3, the Deputy Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in an area of 200 metres radius around examination centres in the district.