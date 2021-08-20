‘Give electricity to households having ration cards’

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 05:58 IST

Minister directs officials to implement all proposals mentioned in Karnataka budget

Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar has instructed officials of the Energy Department to provide electricity connections to all households in Karnataka that have received ration cards.

On August 18, Mr. Kumar held a review meeting with officials and directed them to implement all proposals mentioned in the State budget, including power connections to households having ration cards, installation of new transformers to boost energy supply.

The Minister presented an award and a cash prize of ₹10,000 to assistant engineer Hemalatha for good performance in the KGF sub-division of the department in July.