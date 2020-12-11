Give compensation for crop loss: Speaker Kageri

Bengaluru

11 December 2020 01:45 IST

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday directed the State government to provide an adequate amount of compensation to farmers who incur crop loss owing to the menace of wild animals such as elephants and monkeys in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and coastal districts.

During the discussion on a question of M.P. Kumaraswamy of the BJP regarding crop loss incurred by farmers in Mudigere constituency, Mr. Kageri said the government should provide compensation on time and the amount should match the crop loss.

