Give back to your alma mater, Sudha Murty tells varsity students at convocation

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty delivering the 38th convocation address of Mangalore University in virtual mode on Saturday.

MANGALURU

10 April 2021 14:10 IST

A total of 33,806 students had passed out during 2019-20 from Mangalore University

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty on Saturday exhorted the student community to give back to their alma mater part of their earnings. “All earnings are not for you; you are entitled only for part of it,” she said.

Delivering the 39th annual convocation address of Mangalore University here through virtual mode, Ms. Murty said, “Giving back is always a joy.” Citing her own example, she said if there was no BVB College of Engineering and Karnataka University at Hubballi-Dharwad, she would not have become an engineer. Then she would not have supported N.R. Narayana Murty to set up Infosys, and there would not have been the software giant. As such, every educational institution in one’s life plays very crucial role.

Quoting 33 tenets of Taittiriya Upanishad, Ms. Murty said they taught students how one should lead life after academics. These tenets were mentioned during annual convocations of universities in earlier days. When one earns more than one’s requirements, it might push the next generation to bad habits. As such, the earnings should be shared with the less privileged to enjoy happiness in life.

Stating that life outside academics would be totally different, Ms. Murty urged students to be careful and work hard. Unlike academics where teachers forgive students’ mistakes, there would be none to forgive mistakes in the real world. Every day they would have examination that does not have any syllabus. Students should not get bogged down by failures nor get elated by success. Series of successes would make one arrogant.

Students should keep updating their knowledge; the day one stops acquiring new knowledge, one becomes an old person. Knowledge is endless and that was why scholars and teachers were revered, Ms. Murty said. She had a few compliments for coastal people, saying they were extremely honest, hard working and smart; could be because the land had seen trade, met many people, many cultures and many languages.

Though she loved to attend the convocation in person, she could not because of COVID-19, Ms. Murty said.

A total of 117 students were awarded Ph.D. Gold medals and rank certificates were given. In all, 33,806 students had passed out during 2019-20, including 6,397 postgraduate students.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma, deans and others were present.