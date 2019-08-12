Give ₹5,000 crore interim relief, Gowda tells Modi

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a a high-level central team to assess flood and rain damages in the State, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda also asked the Centre to release ₹5,000 crore as interim relief towards reconstruction of affected districts in Karnataka.

In a letter to Mr. Modi on Sunday, Mr. Gowda said the Centre should seek the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on disaster management after assessment and quantification of the damage suffered by the State owing to floods.

Urging the Centre to declare Karnataka floods as a national calamity, he said in his six-decade political life he had not seen destruction of human lives and property in such proportions.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Gowda said in this time of grief, politicking is not right. Announcing that he would donate ₹2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund, he said: “I will appeal to Mr. Modi to release a special package for Karnataka. Depending on this, I will decide on meeting Mr. Modi.”

He also said that once the situation improves, he would undertake a tour of flood-hit areas to have a first-hand information on the condition of roads, bridges, houses, and other problems.