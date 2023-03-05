ADVERTISEMENT

Gita Gopinath graces Graduates’ Day of JSS College for Women in Mysuru

March 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The chief guest at the 15th Graduates Day says there were a lot of opportunities for women now. Hence, women should develop confidence and make use of them to succeed in life

The Hindu Bureau

First Deputy Managing Director of IMF, Washington DC, at the 15th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) in Mysuru on Sunday, March 5. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

First Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath called upon women to develop confidence and make use of the opportunities available for women to achieve success.

Ms. Gopinath, who was the chief guest at the 15 th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Sunday, March 5, said there were a lot of opportunities for women now. Hence, women should develop confidence and make use of them to succeed in life.

Identifying pluralism, cosmopolitanism and egalitarianism as three important elements in life, Ms. Gopinath emphasized on the need for people to cultivate a holistic approach in life and share experiences with others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that gaining knowledge and developing the society was very important, she said the JSS institution was contributing to the development of society by imparting education.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath administered the oath to students passing out on the occasion of the Graduates’ Day for academic year in the presence of seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Out of the total of 687 students graduating during academic year 2021-22, as many as 320 secured distinction while 362 secured a first class. Five students passed in second class.

Academic toppers Harshitha Rao (BA), S S Apoorva (BSc), Ranjal Diya Shenoy (Bcom), Bhavyashree (BBA), Ashwini S (BCA), Priya (MA in Economics), Sal Sabiya (Mcom) and Nihal Shilviya (MSc in Chemistry) were felicitated on the occasion.

Principal Dr. H.B. Suresh, Academic Dean Dr. Rechanna, Controller of Examinations Sri Swamy MM and JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Collegiate Education Assistant Director B. Niranjan Murthy were also present on occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US