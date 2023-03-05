Gita Gopinath graces Graduates’ Day of JSS College for Women in Mysuru

March 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

First Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath called upon women to develop confidence and make use of the opportunities available for women to achieve success.

Ms. Gopinath, who was the chief guest at the 15 th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Sunday, March 5, said there were a lot of opportunities for women now. Hence, women should develop confidence and make use of them to succeed in life.

Identifying pluralism, cosmopolitanism and egalitarianism as three important elements in life, Ms. Gopinath emphasized on the need for people to cultivate a holistic approach in life and share experiences with others.

Pointing out that gaining knowledge and developing the society was very important, she said the JSS institution was contributing to the development of society by imparting education.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath administered the oath to students passing out on the occasion of the Graduates’ Day for academic year in the presence of seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Out of the total of 687 students graduating during academic year 2021-22, as many as 320 secured distinction while 362 secured a first class. Five students passed in second class.

Academic toppers Harshitha Rao (BA), S S Apoorva (BSc), Ranjal Diya Shenoy (Bcom), Bhavyashree (BBA), Ashwini S (BCA), Priya (MA in Economics), Sal Sabiya (Mcom) and Nihal Shilviya (MSc in Chemistry) were felicitated on the occasion.

Principal Dr. H.B. Suresh, Academic Dean Dr. Rechanna, Controller of Examinations Sri Swamy MM and JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Collegiate Education Assistant Director B. Niranjan Murthy were also present on occasion.