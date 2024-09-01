GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIT Belagavi students win hackathon top prize

Published - September 01, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
KLS GIT students who won the SSIR hackathon top prize.

KLS GIT students who won the SSIR hackathon top prize. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of students from KLS Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) has won prizes in the Samsung Innovation Campus Hackathon.

Arihant Patil and Aenessa Vaz of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, Belagavi, have secured the first prize. The award consists of a cash prize of ₹3 lakh.

The students had received a problem statement “Electro Relief for Primary Dysmenorrhea”, for which they have given an innovative solution that stood out among hundreds of submissions.

This achievement is particularly significant, as the project was shortlisted from a highly competitive pool of entries from across the State.

They were guided by their mentor Mangala Chikkana.

The final round was judged by VTU V-C Vidyashankar S. and MD of Samsung Semiconductor India Balajee Sowriranjan.

The event was held at BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru on Tuesday. There were over 500 teams from across Karnataka. Around 50 teams made it to the semifinals and finals.

The Samsung Innovation Campus Hackathon is part of Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) flagship CSR programme, aimed at empowering students with skills in future-tech domains and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the next generation of engineers.

The journey to this victory began on April 30, 2024 when the team attended the initial briefing session at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) conducted by the CoCreate team.

This was followed by a series of online sessions that introduced participants to cutting-edge domains like healthcare, AI, ML and IoT.

An offline session held on June 5, 2024 at VTU Belagavi provided further insights into the problem statements and the societal impact of their proposed solutions.

Principal M.S. Patil, HOD Supriya Shanbhag and Priyanka Joshi have congratulated the team and their mentor, said a release.

