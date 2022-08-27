Girls’ statements being recorded

Special Correspondent Hubballi
August 27, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the complaint of sexual harassment against the seer of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, the officials of the Department of Woman and Child Development have begun recording the statement of girl students residing in the hostel run by the mutt.

On Saturday, the officials visited the hostel on the mutt premises, checked the attendance sheet, and then questioned the students who returned to the hostel after their morning classes. As per sources, the statements of all the students were recorded separately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nearly 100 students of high school, PU, and degree courses, from the districts of Chitradurga, Davangere, and various districts of North Karnataka reside in the hostel. Following the complaint, several parents reached Chitradurga to take their children home and they have been told that they would be allowed to go home after recording their statements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app