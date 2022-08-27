Girls’ statements being recorded

Following the complaint of sexual harassment against the seer of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, the officials of the Department of Woman and Child Development have begun recording the statement of girl students residing in the hostel run by the mutt.

On Saturday, the officials visited the hostel on the mutt premises, checked the attendance sheet, and then questioned the students who returned to the hostel after their morning classes. As per sources, the statements of all the students were recorded separately.

Nearly 100 students of high school, PU, and degree courses, from the districts of Chitradurga, Davangere, and various districts of North Karnataka reside in the hostel. Following the complaint, several parents reached Chitradurga to take their children home and they have been told that they would be allowed to go home after recording their statements.