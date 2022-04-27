Girls rule the roost at Gulbarga University convocation

Girls ruled the roost at the 39th and 40th annual convocation of Gulbarga University here on Wednesday. “I dedicate all these eight gold medals to my family members and teachers who have been the guiding force for all my achievements.” was the reaction of Poornima Linganna, who won 12 gold medals in MA Kannada.

Ms. Linganna, a native of Raichur district, said the poor economic background of her family did not deter her from working hard.

Poornima and Thammanna bagged 12 and 10 gold medals respectively. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Another student, Thammanna Hanumanth from MA Kannada, bagged 10 gold medals. Mr. Hanumanth hails from an agricultural family from Shorapur taluk in Yadgir district and is the youngest among seven siblings.

Arshiya Kauser bagged eight gold medals in Master of Business Administration (Finance and Human Resource Management). Ms. Kauser hails from Kalaburagi and her father, who owned a garage, had moved to Saudi Arabia eight years ago.

As many as 42 students including 27 girls and 15 boys received 182 gold medals during 39th convocation. Around 112 students, including 39 girls and 73 boys, were awarded PhD degrees.

As many as 28,186 candidates, including 14,134 boys and 14,052 girls, received degrees.

As many as 74 students ( 53 girls and 21 boys ) received 171 gold medals during the 40th convocation and 47 candidates, including 27 girls and 20 boys, were awarded PhD degrees.

As many as 28,250 students including 14, 208 boys and 14,042 girls got degrees.