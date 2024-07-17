Girl’s relatives thrash youth accused of molestation

A girl’s relatives thrashed up a young man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her in a village in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The girl’s uncle and other relatives caught Samir Abbas who allegedly tried to molest the girl. They beat him up but he escaped.

The girl is a slow learner and stayed home mostly, police said.

Enraged by the incident, the victim’s family members and other villagers went to the Kakati police station. They also stormed the house of the accused. A police van was rushed to the village to keep vigil.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha visited the village and held a meeting with the victim’s family members and others. The situation is peaceful now.

A case has been registered.

