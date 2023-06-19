Girls outshine boys bagging 54 out of 72 gold medals

June 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Girl students of Gulbarga University outshone boys when it came to bagging gold medals for academic performance for the year during the 41st annual convocation here on Monday.

Of the 72 gold medals, 54 were won by girl students from different departments and 18 gold medals were secured by boys.

Rukmini Hanamantraya from the Institute of Kannada Studies has topped the list of gold medal winners by bagging 14.

“I dedicate all these gold medals to my family members and teachers who have been the guiding force for all my achievements,” was the reaction of Rukmini Hanamantraya (MA Kannada).

For Rukmini Hanamantraya, a native of Algud village in Kalaburagi district, the poor economic background of her family did not deter her from achieving the highest gold medals in the university this academic year.

Her father Hanamantraya is a Group D employee in the primary health centre at Ijeri in Jewargi taluk.

“My three daughters and son could not focus on studies due to our poor financial condition, they studied up to SSLC. And, Rukmini is the only one who has completed her Masters degree in our family,” Hanamantraya said.

The proud father broke down as he recalled the days when he could not pay fees for his daughter [Rukmini] while she was taking admissions to degree courses.

Aditi Reddy of the Zoology Department was honoured with nine gold medals. Priyanka Veerabhadrappa from the MBA Department bagged eight gold medals, while Rajashree P. Joshi from Microbiology won seven gold medals.

Lakshmi Laxman from the Political Science Department, Ambika Shivanand from Social Work Department and Ameena Anjum from Computer Science Department bagged six gold medals each.

Sharavani Krishna Reddy from Chemistry, Akkamahadevi from Biochemistry and Bhagyavanti from Commerce bagged five gold medals each.

Honorary doctorate

Three eminent personalities, sculptor Manayya Badiger (Kalaburagi) for his contribution to the field of art, Tatya Rao Kamble (Bidar) in the field of education and social service and Srinath N.S. (Bengaluru) for his contribution to science and technology, were conferred honorary doctorate by Gulbarga University.