Girls’ hostel of Taralabalu Mutt now a COVID Care Centre

G.M. Siddeshwar, MP and former Union Minister, inaugurated it

Taralabalu Mutt of Sirigere has converted the Taralabalu Girls’ Hostel in Davangere into a COVID Care Centre and on Saturday G.M. Siddeshwar, MP and former Union Minister, inaugurated it.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration, Mr. Siddeshwar said that considering the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, COVID Care Centres were being set up at various places in the district. When contacted, Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami immediately consented to convert the hostel located on the Davangere-Shiramagondanahalli route into one such centre, he said.

Mr. Siddeshwar said that the seer had not only provided the hostel for setting up the centre but also promised all necessary help in this regard.

“Thirty rooms of the hostel have been converted into the centre now and each room has three beds taking the total number of beds available to 90,” he said.

He said that the centre would have the best ambience with hot water, good quality food, and other amenities. He said that those under home isolation with only one bathroom and toilet should shift to COVID Care Centres as their stay at home would put the other family members at risk, he said.

He said that this apart, other private hostels, BCM hostels, and marriage halls will also be converted into COVID Care Centres depending on the need.

Mr. Siddeshwar said that a family trust set up in memory of his parents would set up two oxygen plants at Davangere and Jagalur.

The 10 kl oxygen plant sanctioned by the Union government to be set up at a cost of ₹84 lakh would be commissioned in 20 days. Talks were also being held with Union Bank and Souharda Bank for procurement of oxygen concentrators, he said.

S.A Ravindranath, MLA, said that while the government was making every effort to check the spread, citizens had a equal responsibility of following the lockdown guidelines and to cooperate.

Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi, Davangere Mayor S.T. Viresh, commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji, DHO Nagaraj, and others were present.