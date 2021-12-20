Girls found

MANGALURU

The Indian Railway Protection Force in Udupi has rescued two teenaged girls from Kerala, who had decided to leave their family after they reportedly were pressured by their parents to discontinue their education and get married.

Lulu Jasmin, 18, and Nafiya Sherin, 19, from Malappuram were handed over to their parents on Saturday, sources said.

They said that the Parappanangadi Police in Malappuram district in Kerala informed the Railway authorities on December 17 stating that two girls were missing and were likely to travel from Tirur Railway Station on the Mangala Lakshadweep Express. On receiving the information, RPF Inspector A.K. Yadav with other staff checked the train at Udupi Railway Station and found the girls in a sleeper coach.

The parents of both the girls who came to Udupi on Saturday submitted proof and fulfilled the legal formalities. Later, Mr. Yadav handed over the girls to their parents.