Girl’s classmate blamed for her death

March 09, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The elder sister of a second PU student who was found dead in her hostel room in Harihar has filed a complaint with the Harihar Police blaming one of her classmates for her sister’s death.

The II PU student, Varsha, was found dead in her room in the Post-Matric Women’s Hostel of the Social Welfare Department in Harihar of Davangere district on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, her elder sister, Ranjita, filed a complaint with the Harihar Police accusing Varsha’s classmate, Ramesh, of being the reason for her sister’s death.

In her complaint, she has alleged that Ramesh gifted his sister Varsha a mobile phone saying that he loved her and often used to harass her over phone. He also used to pressure Varsha to come out of the hostel and physically assault her. Varsha had injury marks on her forehead, neck and hands, she has said in her complaint.

After Tuesday’s incident, her father, Shivanna of H. Basapur in Davangere taluk, filed a complaint blaming the hostel warden and department officials for his daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Harihar taluk convenor of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti P.J. Mahanthesh has demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and punishment to the accused.

He has also urged the Police Department to take action against those involved in stalking and harassing girls.

