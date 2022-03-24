Girls boycott exam in Gokak

At least three girl students boycotted their examination after the school authorities insisted that they remove not only their headscarves but also their veils at JSS Degree College in Gokak on Thursday.

The students told journalists that they came out of the college after invigilators asked them to remove their headscarves and veils. “We volunteered to remove our headscarves. But they insisted that we remove the veils too. Then, we decided to boycott the examination,” one of the girls told journalists in Gokak.

Another girl said that her family is contemplating filing a complaint against the college administration.

College principal Asha Terdal said that the invigilators were following the government rules in the wake of the High Court of Karnataka judgment in the Hijab case.