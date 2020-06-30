Girl who appeared for SSLC exam in Kundapur taluk tests positive for COVID-19

A 15-year-old girl who appeared for SSLC exams in three subjects tested positive for COVID-19 in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Tuesday.

Sheshashayana Karinja, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) told The Hindu that the girl had a headache and her parents took her for testing and she had tested positive for COVID-19. She will appear for the remaining three subjects during the supplementary exams in August.

The room where the girl appeared for the exam had been sanitised. But exams would not be held in that room. All precautions have been taken in that exam centre in Kundapur taluk, Mr. Karinja said.

The other 19 students will be allowed to write their exams as there was a distance of one metre between them and there was no contact between the students during the exams, Mr. Karinja added.