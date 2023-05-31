HamberMenu
Girl walks past cobra waiting at door of house, saved by instinct

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Footage from the CCTV camera was shared widely on social media

May 31, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a cobra. The incident occurred in Halaga village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on May 30, 2023.

A young girl was saved by sheer good luck when she walked inside her home while a cobra was lying just outside the door, in Halaga village in Belagavi district on May 30.

CCTV footage showed the snake slithering towards the front door of the house of Suhas Saibannanavar, a resident of Halaga. The snake lay still, outside the door, for a few minutes.

Girl walks past cobra that was lying still outside the door to her house, in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on May 30, 2023. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr Saibannanavar’s daughter, who had gone out to play, walks past the snake, towards the door, unaware of the danger. She reaches the door, but instead of entering, she stands on the threshold. The snake moves away from her. On sensing movement at her feet, the girl runs inside the home while the snake moves away from the door.

The family called snake conservationist Rama Patil, who caught the cobra, and left it in the forest in K.K. Koppa village, police said.

Footage from the CCTV camera was shared widely on social media.

