Girl walks past cobra waiting at door of house, saved by instinct

May 31, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A young girl was saved by sheer good luck when she walked inside her home while a cobra was lying just outside the door, in Halaga village in Belagavi district on May 30.

CCTV footage showed the snake slithering towards the front door of the house of Suhas Saibannanavar, a resident of Halaga. The snake lay still, outside the door, for a few minutes.

Miraculous escape from cobra

Mr Saibannanavar’s daughter, who had gone out to play, walks past the snake, towards the door, unaware of the danger. She reaches the door, but instead of entering, she stands on the threshold. The snake moves away from her. On sensing movement at her feet, the girl runs inside the home while the snake moves away from the door.

The family called snake conservationist Rama Patil, who caught the cobra, and left it in the forest in K.K. Koppa village, police said.

Footage from the CCTV camera was shared widely on social media.