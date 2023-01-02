Girl undergoes surgery to remove hairball

January 02, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Doctors at a private hospital here removed a huge hairball from the stomach of a 11-year-old child. The girl was suffering from abdominal pain since past eight months. She had dropped out of the school because of the pain. An endoscopy done at the Apollo BGS Hospitals here revealed the presence of a massive ball of hair in her stomach that almost formed a cast mixed with foodstuff. The hair cast was too large to be removed through endoscopy and she underwent laparoscopic surgery. The mass weighed 500 grams. Nairuthya Shivathirthan, Chief Surgical Gastroenterologist, performed the surgery. The girl has recovered from the pain, a press release said here.