Girl, two others from family shifted to MIMS

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mandya rose to eight on Monday with three persons from a family from Malavalli, including an eight-year-old girl being testing positive.

The girl is the daughter of P-179, one of the attendees of Markaz prayers during the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi. His 60-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew are the other two who have been isolated at the Mandya Institute of Medicine Science (MIMS).

With three new confirmed cases, Malavalli has been turning into the COVID-19 hotspot in the district.

Of the seven prayer attendees from Malavalli, four (including P-197) had been tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 30 persons from Malavalli had been put under quarantine as a team from Nizamuddin Masjid had visited/met them in Malavalli recently.

A Nanjangud pharmaceutical company employee from Swarnasandra in the town is the another COVID-19 patient who is under medical watch at MIMS.

Following the increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases, senior officials have decided to intensify the lockdown restrictions around the buffer zone created around the residences of the patients.

Meanwhile, entry has been banned to Swarnasandra.

Social workers and volunteers continue to help the needy and policemen on streets with food, tender coconuts and other essentials at different parts of the town.